WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - The Waltham Police Department responded to 10 area schools to investigate emailed bomb threats.

The department said that this is an ongoing problem.

Officers checked the schools starting at 4:45 a.m. and did not locate any devices, police said.

All schools are open and operating on their regular schedule.

The matter remains under investigation.

