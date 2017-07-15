Waltham Police investigate suspicious death of a woman after assault

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Waltham Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in her 30’s that happened on Adams Street around 2:40 am on Saturday.

Officials responded to a report of an assault and found the woman’s body inside the home when they arrived on scene.

Derek Lopez, 18, of Waltham, is in custody in connection to the assault and murder.

Waltham Police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

There is no word on what caused the assault.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Massachusetts State Police and Waltham Police are continuing their investigation.

