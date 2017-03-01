Waltham police seek missing 72-year-old man

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Kevin Duffy, 72, has been missing since Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Duffy was last seen on Linden Street heading in the direction of CVS.

Duffy is said to be 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes.

Police said Duffy is known to frequent grocery stores in the area.

