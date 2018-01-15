Waltham police seek missing teenage girl

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham say they are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen leaving her workplace over the weekend.

Emily Montez, 15, has been missing since Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Montez was last seen leaving Launch Trampoline Park in Watertown.

Montez is described as a Hispanic female, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a dark sweatshirt, a black jacket and a black backpack.

It is unknown at this time where she may be headed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waltham police at 781-314-3600.

