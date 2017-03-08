Waltham police seek missing teenager

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Waltham are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Authorities said Emily Montes, 14, was last seen Tuesday night around 6 p.m.

Officials said she did not show up for class Wednesday at Waltham High School.

Montes is said to be 6 feet tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.

