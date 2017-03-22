Waltham Police seeking man in connection with stabbing

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Waltham Police say they are searching for a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend’s mother late Tuesday night before escaping.

Police say they are looking for Ping Hong, 32 of Vernon, Conn. Hong was last seen in a 4-door gray 2012 Subaru Legacy with Connecticut license plate 2ASPW3.

According to officials, Hong stabbed his girlfriend’s mother on Howard Street in Waltham at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The woman suffered serious injuries from several stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

7News has learned that Hong may be on his way to Connecticut or New York. He has connections to the Vernon and Rockville areas in Connecticut as well as Flushing, New York and is also known to frequent the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

