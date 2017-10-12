Waltham school program employee arrested on child rape charges

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Officials have confirmed that a Foxborough man who worked as an employee at an after-school program in Waltham was arraigned Thursday on child rape charges.

John Quinn, 28 of Foxborough, was arraigned in Wrentham District Court on six counts of aggravated rape of a child and six counts of rape of a child with force.

Quinn had been employed at the Champions after-school program at Plympton Elementary School.

The arrest comes following an investigation by Foxborough Police.

Quinn was released on $5,000 cash bail with GPS monitoring and conditions including that he stay away from the victim, the victim’s siblings, and the victim’s mother, and he may have no unsupervised contact with minors. He may also not be employed or conduct any volunteer work with minors under the age of 18.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.

Officials say the alleged victim is not known to him through his employment.

An official for KinderCare, which is affiliated with the Champions after-school program, acknowledged the rape charges and said Quinn will be on administrative leave until the issue is resolved.

