WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - The Waltham superintendent is scheduled to address community concerns after an employee was arrested on several counts of child rape.

John Quinn, 28, has been placed on administrative leave from Plympton Elementary School where he worked in the after-school program.

Police said the incidents that the child rape charges stemmed from happened in Foxborough and did not involve the school.

However, the meeting on Monday will be held from community members and families who use the after-school program.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)