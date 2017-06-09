Wanted Haverhill man arrested after 7-hour standoff in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Massachusetts was arrested Thursday night in Hampton, New Hampshire, following an intense, seven-hour standoff.

Police say 22-year-year-old Michael Ellis, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, faces fugitive from justice and resisting arrest charges.

SWAT team members surrounded a house he was in and blocked off the area. They eventually entered the house and found him hiding in a crawlspace.

Police say Ellis was given multiple opportunities to surrender, but that he refused to comply with the orders.

They said warrants had been issued out of Massachusetts for Ellis on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say Ellis was staying with a friend who had no idea that he was wanted on multiple warrants.

Ellis faces additional charges out of New Hampshire, including resisting arrest.

“He’s been in my house,” Ellis’ friend told 7News. “I go out surfing and this is going down.”

Ellis waived extradition Friday, meaning he’ll be taken to Massachusetts for arraignment. He will return to New Hampshire at a later date.

