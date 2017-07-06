Wanted sex offender on Cape Cod resists arrest, shoots flare gun at officers, police say

Yarmouth Police say they have captured a “dangerous” level-three sex offender who was wanted in connection with a slew of crimes.

Kevin F. Cahoon, 53, was taken into custody Thursday after officers spotted him riding a bicycle behind a building on Long Pond Drive.

Police say Cahoon “violently resisted arrested,” shooting a flare gun at officers. They say he also reached for a knife. One officer suffered minor injuries.

Cahoon is accused in several recent break-ins in the area. Authorities say he also failed to appear in court following a recent arrest for the rape of a special needs adult.

Cahoon, who has a long record of violent criminal charges, is currently under heavy guard and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Cape Cod Hospital.

He had been incarcerated for over 20 years. He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court.

