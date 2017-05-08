Wardens: 25-year-old dies while whitewater kayaking in Maine

TOWNSHIP 2, RANGE 10, Maine (AP) — Game wardens say a 25-year-old man has died while whitewater kayaking south of Maine’s Baxter State Park.

Officials say Joseph Giffune Jr., of Millinocket, got trapped in a section of recirculating, churning water and was unconscious when he was released and swept downriver.

Giffune was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts failed to revive him.

Officials say another kayaker with Giffune on Nesowadnehunk Stream was unable to free him when he became stuck in what’s called a “hydraulic hole.” They’re created when water hits a submerged object or underwater ledges and flows back upstream, creating a recirculating effect.

