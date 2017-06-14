Wardens say fox that attacked worker may have been rabid

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says a fox that attacked a worker in Topsham was likely rabid.

Wardens say the fox bit Mark Sleeper on his arm, and then attacked again before running away. The incident happened Tuesday morning at Grimmel Industries, a scrapyard.

Cpl. John MacDonald tells WCSH-TV that later in the day, a fox was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Grimmel property. He says it was a sickly gray fox with porcupine quills in its face, leading wardens to believe it’s probably the same fox.

The fox was taken to a lab for testing. Sleeper, who’s from Wiscasset, is being treated for rabies as a precaution.

VIDEO COURTESY: Courtney Garrison

