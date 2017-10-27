Ware Animal Control: Two kittens trapped in trash bag rescued after being thrown into water

WARE, MA (WHDH) - Ware Animal Control said two kittens trapped inside of a black trash bag were rescued after being thrown them into the water.

The kittens drifted to shore next to the bridge on West Main Street while in the bag.

Ware Animal Control posted on social media about the incident. A witness reached out and confirmed they watched a suspect get out of a black truck and dump what they thought was a bag of trash into the water.

Both kittens, who are black and gray and have been named Puddles and Rain, are recovering at Dakin Animal Shelter. Although specialists said both kittens are in rough shape, they are both expected to survive.

Anyone interested in adopting the kittens can contact the animal shelter here.

Ware Animal Control asks anyone with information to come forward immediately.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)