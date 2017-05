WARE, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in Ware are advised to boil or use bottled water after tests showed the town’s water supply may be contaminated.

Officials said the town’s water supply may be contaminated with fecal matter, which can cause viral or bacterial illnesses.

There is no exact timeline yet on when the problem will be fixed.

