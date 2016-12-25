BOSTON (WHDH) - It was a warm welcome on Sunday at many homeless shelters across Massachusetts.

The Saint Francis House and Cardinal Sean O’Malley welcomed hundreds of poor and homeless people to enjoy a Christmas morning prayer service and luncheon.

More than 350 guests came out and sang Christmas carols with the cardinal.

Nearly 50 volunteers helped make this Christmas Day tradition so special.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)