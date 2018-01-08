Warmer temperatures expected this week after deep freeze

(WHDH) — Parts of New England are looking at some balmy weather, relatively speaking, this week.

The extreme cold has begun loosening its grip. Massachusetts and some parts of Maine and New Hampshire are expected to see the temperature rise above freezing for the first time in about three weeks.

On Monday, temperatures in Massachusetts will be in the high 20s and mid-30s. Wind chills will be well above 0 degrees.

Meteorologist Bri Eggers says temperatures will continue to warm as the week progresses. Temperatures could hit a high of 50 degrees on Thursday and 55 degrees on Friday.

Rain could dampen Saturday’s Patriots-Titans game at Foxboro. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s.

Eggers says the mild temperatures will help as the region hopes to thaw out from the recent blast of ice and snow.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)