(WHDH) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of southern New England as Hurricane Jose, a Categoty 1 storm with sustained winds of 75 mph, tracks north toward Massachusetts. Despite the shift in the storm’s “cone of uncertainty,” many weather-related concerns and dangers are in place.

As of Monday afternoon, Jose was located less than 500 miles from Nantucket. It was moving north at 9 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph. The storm’s impact has already been felt is some areas. On Sunday, five people were knocked off a coastal jetty in Rhode Island by high surf caused by Jose.

Capt. Nelson Upright of the Narragansett Fire Department told WPRI-TV the injuries in Rhode Island ranged from minor to “pretty major.” He says rescuers had to fight through rough surf to load the injured onto stretchers and get them to shore. All five were taken to a hospital.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Massachusetts’ South Coast, South Shore, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod and the Islands, as Hurricane Jose moves near. The warning also covers coastal areas in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Other coastal areas extending from New York to the North Shore of Massachusetts are under a tropical storm watch.

The storm, which forecasters believe will behave like a nor’easter, is expected to bring strong winds out of the northeast, heavy rain, dangerous surf, rip currents, rough seas, flooding and beach erosion. Jose is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches over eastern Long Island, southeast Connecticut, southern Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, through Wednesday.

Sustained winds of 39-73 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The National Hurricane Center says little change in strength is expected in the next 24 hours, although the storm will slowly weaken afterward.

Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to see the greatest impact before the storm turns off shore Thursday. A flash flood watch has been issued Coast Guard officials stationed in the Northeast warned New Englanders to stay out of the water as 20-30 foot seas could pose life-threatening conditions for mariners.

The brunt of the storm (behaving like a powerhouse fall Nor'easter) is slated for late TUE-WED…esp Cape/Islands. pic.twitter.com/SU3En6Waq3 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) September 18, 2017

Strongest wind expected on Cape/Islands during the day Wednesday. Metro Boston wind gusts over 40mph likely. #7news pic.twitter.com/ihrrqkvizz — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) September 18, 2017

Like wind, heaviest rain likely found on Cape/Islands. 1-2" of rain possible in metro Boston. #7news pic.twitter.com/7Q1pIkOo6o — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) September 18, 2017

