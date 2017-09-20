Warrant: Connecticut man shot girlfriend, 2 children over loud noise

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities allege a Connecticut man opened fire on his girlfriend and her two children after yelling at the woman’s son for making too much noise.

Jermaine Scott was arraigned Tuesday in New Britain on charges that include attempted murder. A judge set bail at $2.5 million.

An arrest warrant says Scott had become angry at the woman’s son for making a loud noise at the home in March. Authorities say the woman’s daughter walked into the room and began to argue with Scott. He allegedly chased the girl with a handgun, and ended up shooting the woman’s son.

The warrant alleges the woman and her daughter were also shot by Scott. All three victims survived.

Scott was arrested on Monday.

It’s unclear if he is being represented by an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)