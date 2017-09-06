Warrant issued for Scituate woman after alleged DUI crash in Cohasset

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - A scary scene unfolded Sunday as a suspected drunk driver was caught on camera driving all over the road.

A retired Boston Police officer followed behind, trying to warn others on the road of the danger. The officer was driving with his girlfriend and her 16-year-old son, who recorded the video while they traveled on Route 3.

The retired officer warned the teen and his mother not to look as the Jeep spun out of control.

Cohasset Police say Laura Farrell, 53 of Scituate, was behind the wheel when she slammed head-on with a Ford Taurus.

Police say the driver of the car that was struck, a Brookline woman, was seriously hurt.

According to police, Farrell failed sobriety tests. She told officers she had two beers at a Mexican restaurant in Braintree.

Cohasset Police say it’s remarkable that nobody died.

Tuesday, a judge filed an arrest warrant for Farrell after she failed to appear in court.

