Warren, Markey seek clarity on Trump sanctuary city policy

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey are seeking more information about how President Donald Trump might deny funding to so-called “sanctuary cities.”

The Massachusetts Democrats sent letters to the heads of 17 federal grant-making agencies asking how they’ll comply with Trump’s executive order intended to withhold federal funds to “sanctuary jurisdictions.”

Warren and Markey argue it’s unconstitutional to use the threat of cutting off significant, pre-existing funding to coerce a state into adopting a federal policy.

The two say Massachusetts is among the top three states in terms of per-capita federal taxes paid, and one of 11 that pay more in federal taxes than they receive.

A number of Massachusetts municipalities are self-declared sanctuary cities. The label typically refers to jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal immigration officials.

