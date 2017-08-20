BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is planning to meet with local residents at three town hall events across Massachusetts this week.

The Massachusetts Democrat, who is facing re-election next year, has already held 10 public town hall events this year. The events are free and open to the public.

Warren said she welcomes the chance to talk about her work in the Senate and respond to the public’s questions.

The first town hall next week is scheduled in Dartmouth at UMass-Dartmouth’s main auditorium on Wednesday. The second town hall is scheduled for Thursday at the Furnace Brook Middle School in Marshfield.

On Friday, Warren will hold a town hall at Concord-Carlisle Regional High School in Concord.

At each event, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

