Washington State Trooper saved suicidal man from jumping off bridge

A Washington State Trooper saved a suicidal man from jumping off of a bridge and it was all caught on his dash-cam video.

The officer says he was simply in the right place at the right time.

The trooper noticed the man and sparked a conversation with him, “[He] said he had a bad day, I mean everybody has bad days and then out of nowhere he just leaped. And as soon as he leaped I reached out and grabbed his shirt. That’s the closest thing to me and that’s the only thing that I grabbed. As soon as I grabbed him, I think there was just enough pull-back to where he just fell on the rail.”

The officer said he was just doing his job and does not want any recognition for saving the man. He credits his training for his reaction to the situation.

