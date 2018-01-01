Water freezes over Boston street after water main break

BOSTON (WHDH) — A water main break sent water gushing onto a Boston street Monday night, where it quickly turned to ice in the frigid cold temperature.

The break happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Huntington Avenue, near the Boston-Brookline line.

The water turned the surrounding sidewalk and street into a sheet of ice and completely covered a nearby street sign with icicles. Sand and salt are being brought in to deal with the ice on the street.

7News has a reporter on the scene and will have more information as it develops.

