The water main break at Sullivan Square could affect commuters for a second day.

Crews continued working overnight to repair the break that happened Tuesday morning.

Crews have completed repairs. Paving roadways in Sullivan Sq. #Charlestown will affect AM commute. Traffic patterns change based on progress — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) November 1, 2017

Workers managed to stop the water from flooding the street, but more construction is needed to repair the road.

Off ramps from 93 are back open. Alford St still closed. #7News https://t.co/3NzHyGnN4F — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) November 1, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)