Water main break causes road closures near Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large water main break has shut down an area near Fenway park.

Officials say it is a 12 inch water main break that surfaced around 4:40 Tuesday morning.

It occurred at Brookline Avenue and Park Drive

Park Drive is closed at the intersection of Brookline Avenue.

City workers are on the scene trying to get the break under control.

Traffic is being detoured, heading away from the area.

Stay with 7News for updates.

