NEW YORK (WHDH) - A sinkhole in New York City opened up on the street and trapped two cars.

A water main break caused the sinkhole.

Crews were seen blocking off the street on Monday morning, working to get one out of the hole.

Officials say two cars had to be towed out in the end.

There were no injuries.

