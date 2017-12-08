Water main break damages apartments, cars in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break Friday in Boston’s Allston neighborhood flooded several apartments and roadways.

Video from the scene showed water gushing from the ground and flowing down Linden Street near Harvard Street. Many cars could be seen under several feet of water.

A contractor working on Brighton Avenue around 1:20 p.m. hit a 16-inch pipe, blasting water onto nearby streets.

The water has since been turned off as crews work to repair the pipe. About 40 people are without water in the area.

About eight first-floor apartments were damaged at a building on Commercial Avenue.

Maintenance workers are in the process of pumping out water and cleaning up soaked apartments.

Quite a mess in Allston — several apartments have water damage after contractors hit a 16 inch pipe, clean-up going on now #7News pic.twitter.com/4JMtq2hqSJ — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) December 8, 2017

Water main break on Harvard and linden in #Allston. Get out yuh swimmies 🚣🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WLWSJwavHj — Lizzie Havoc (@BarHavoc) December 8, 2017

