Water main break floods streets, damages apartments in Allston

ALLSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A water main break Friday in Boston’s Allston neighborhood flooded several apartments and roadways.

Video from the scene showed water gushing from the ground and flowing down Linden Street near Commonwealth Avenue.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission said a contractor working on Brighton Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. hit a 16-inch pipe, blasting water onto nearby streets. When crews tried to shut off the water, the valve broke. The water has since been turned off so crews could repair the pipe.

About 40 people are without water in the area. Eight first-floor apartments were damaged at a building on Commonwealth Avenue and the laundry room in the basement was flooded.

Quite a mess in Allston — several apartments have water damage after contractors hit a 16 inch pipe, clean-up going on now #7News pic.twitter.com/4JMtq2hqSJ — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) December 8, 2017

Water main break on Harvard and linden in #Allston. Get out yuh swimmies 🚣🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WLWSJwavHj — Lizzie Havoc (@BarHavoc) December 8, 2017

