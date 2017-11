BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break in Beacon Hill took hours for crews to repair.

This happened at Charles and Revere streets.

Water could be seen gushing into the roadway.

Breaking: Water is shut off and no longer gushing from Revere Street #7news pic.twitter.com/Vp5B6RiXLQ — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) November 10, 2017

The break caused delays for morning commuters.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)