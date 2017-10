BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working on a water main break in Charlestown.

The break happened on Cambridge Street eastbound at Sullivan Square.

This is causing stop and go traffic back to Interstate 93.

Exit ramp CLOSED from 93 to Sullivan Sq (SB). #7News https://t.co/o9yM1wPHzq — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 31, 2017

People are asked to avoid the area.

