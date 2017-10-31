BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working on a water main break in Charlestown.

The break happened on Cambridge Street eastbound at Sullivan Square.

Officials have closed the exit ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square, affecting traffic for morning commuters.

Exit ramp CLOSED from 93 to Sullivan Sq (SB). #7News https://t.co/o9yM1wPHzq — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 31, 2017

You can see traffic backup on I-93 in the distance because of #watermainbreak near Rutherford in #Charlestown #7news pic.twitter.com/dG7mbYGTSd — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 31, 2017

People are asked to avoid the area; however, cars are able to drive through Main Street.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for details.

