FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A water main break caused flooding on Orswell Street in Fall River around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Driveways, lawns and some basements experienced flooding.

Fall River Police and Fire were both on scene.

A portion of Orswell Street was blocked off while crews worked to repair the water main break.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)