A massive water main break in Salt Lake City, Utah caused a big mess, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The water main broke on Friday and spewed out thousands of gallons of water.

The flood left a big pile of mud on the highway.

Crews immediately went to the area to try and clean up.

Officials said they are not sure what caused the main to break.

