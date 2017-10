WESTON, MA (WHDH) — A water main break affected traffic on Route 128 southbound just before the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Officials had closed the two left lanes in that area.

Water main break on 128 SB in Weston before the PIKE. Two left lanes closed. Delays are growing #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 13, 2017

Around 6 a.m., officials reopened the lanes.

