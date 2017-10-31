BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have a water main break under control in Charlestown, but officials say the traffic concerns are far from over.

Repairs in the area of Sullivan Square are expected to last all day Tuesday and even impact the evening commute.

Heads up, @BOSTON_WATER says water main and road repairs at Sullivan Sq expected to impact evening #commute. Investigating cause. #7news pic.twitter.com/JqWCznK1A3 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 31, 2017

.@BOSTON_WATER: water main under control. A lot of road damage. Expect repairs most of the day on Main and Martha Way at Sullivan Sq #7news pic.twitter.com/3Ef1glE9wn — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 31, 2017

The break happened on Cambridge Street eastbound at Sullivan Square after a 24-inch pipe broke early Tuesday morning, officials said.

.@BOSTON_WATER says break in 24 inch pipe caused the flooding. Water has receded but they say to still avoid the area. #7news pic.twitter.com/MjKgIdkSTx — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 31, 2017

Authorities closed the exit ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square, affecting traffic for morning commuters. They reopened it around 10 a.m.

Many sought alternate routes as officials asked people to avoid the area. Some took public transportation to avoid the mess all together.

Gushing water flooded the area and some described the sight as a massive “whirlpool.”

You can see traffic backup on I-93 in the distance because of #watermainbreak near Rutherford in #Charlestown #7news pic.twitter.com/dG7mbYGTSd — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 31, 2017

