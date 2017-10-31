BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have a water main break under control in Charlestown, but officials say the traffic concerns are far from over.
Repairs in the area of Sullivan Square are expected to last all day Tuesday and even impact the evening commute.
The break happened on Cambridge Street eastbound at Sullivan Square after a 24-inch pipe broke early Tuesday morning, officials said.
Authorities closed the exit ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square, affecting traffic for morning commuters. They reopened it around 10 a.m.
Many sought alternate routes as officials asked people to avoid the area. Some took public transportation to avoid the mess all together.
Gushing water flooded the area and some described the sight as a massive “whirlpool.”
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for details.
