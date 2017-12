BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break Friday in Boston’s Allston section has left some roadways flooded.

Video from the scene showed water gushing from the ground and flowing down Linden Street near Harvard Street.

The cause of the break was not immediately clear.

Some residents in the area have reported flooding in their homes.

Water main break on Harvard and linden in #Allston. Get out yuh swimmies 🚣🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WLWSJwavHj — Lizzie Havoc (@BarHavoc) December 8, 2017

