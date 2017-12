DANVERS, Mass. (WHDH) – A water main break flooded the Conant Street area in Danvers on Wednesday.

Sky 7 was over scene as gushing water was seen flooding the area.

Police say the intersection was impassable. Cars have been detoured as crews were there to clean up.

Work is expected to continue well into the evening.

