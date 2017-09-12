Water main breaks in Charlestown, Wellesley close roads, may impact commutes

(WHDH) — Two water main breaks Tuesday morning have the potential to snarl the morning commute for drivers.

In Charlestown, a water main break in the area of 500 Rutherford Ave closed the road just south of the traffic circle at the Sullivan Square Orange Line station.

#BREAKING Water main break in terrible spot for a-m commute. Rutherford Ave closed just south of traffic circle at Sullivan Sq T. #7News pic.twitter.com/b0Qd2BPAJn — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) September 12, 2017

In Wellesley, a water main break on Route 9 eastbound could have a significant impact on roads in the area. The incident happened just before Route 95/128.

According to Wellesley Police, the right lane could stay closed through portions of the morning commute, and drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

Traffic Alert Rt 9 East: Water main break just prior to Rt 95/128, right lane may be closed thru AM commute, seek Alt route. — Wellesley Police (@WPDPhoto) September 12, 2017

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

