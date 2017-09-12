Water main breaks in Charlestown, Wellesley close roads, may impact commutes

(WHDH) — Two water main breaks Tuesday morning have the potential to snarl the morning commute for drivers.
In Charlestown, a water main break in the area of 500 Rutherford Ave closed the road just south of the traffic circle at the Sullivan Square Orange Line station.
In Wellesley, a water main break on Route 9 eastbound could have a significant impact on roads in the area. The incident happened just before Route 95/128.
According to Wellesley Police, the right lane could stay closed through portions of the morning commute, and drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.
