Water main breaks, soaks streets in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - People living in Worcester could be seeing some brown water after a water main break.

The streets were soaked as water shot 40 feet into the air on Winter Street on Tuesday.

Crews were able to shut off a valve and stop the leak about a half hour later.

The street has been reopened after crews worked throughout the afternoon to repair the damage.

Officials say there is no boil water advisory.

