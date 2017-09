BOSTON (WHDH) - Water could be seen shooting high into the air Monday morning after a geyser formed on Boston Common.

Videos from the scene showed a forceful stream of water blasting out of control caused by an apparent water main break.

No additional details were immediately available.

View video from the scene below:

Giant water mane burst in Boston common looks like a geyser! @BostonDotCom pic.twitter.com/5AhqfCqyvP — Amy Sterling (@amyleesterling) September 18, 2017

This is what it looks like when a geyser forms on the Boston Common pic.twitter.com/azRYNnD4Hs — David Harris (@davharris) September 18, 2017

I'll be honest – until they turn it off, it's super pretty. pic.twitter.com/kWVKPzppfW — Liam Hefferman (@Nerdwiththehat) September 18, 2017

