Watertown community mourns loss of veteran firefighter

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - The Watertown Fire Department mourned the loss of veteran firefighter, Joseph Toscano. The entire community came together in the midst of tragedy and showed support at a memorial for Toscano.

The flag was at half-staff at the Watertown Fire Department as people came to pay their respects.

Throughout the day people stopped by and dropped off flowers at the growing memorial in front of fire headquarters. Among those paying tribute was Boston Marathon bombing hero, Carlos Arrendondo. He wore his badge from when he was a volunteer firefighter in Costa Rica.

Toscano was a 21-year veteran of the department and a married father of five children, colleagues said.

A memorial fund has been established for the family of Joseph Toscano.

Donations may be sent to:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main St.

Watertown, MA 02472

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)