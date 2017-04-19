Watertown man who fled traffic stop due in court

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - A traffic stop leads to a massive search in Watertown.

Investigators say the 28-year-old suspect took off during a routine traffic stop.

The state police air wing and k-9 units were called in.

Police say the suspect abandoned his car in someone’s driveway and jumped into the Charles River.

Someone spotted him soaking wet on Main Street and that is where officers arrested him.

He will face a judge in Waltham on Wednesday.

