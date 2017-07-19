WATERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Watertown are searching for three suspect after an alarming attack.

Investigators say the suspects helped a woman get back to her Watertown apartment after leaving a nightclub in Boston.

When they arrived back home, police say they assaulted her and stole several credit cards. Those cards were used at several businesses across Boston and the metro-area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Watertown Police at 617-972-6538.

