Watertown store mistakenly named as selling winning Powerball ticket sold $1 million prize

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Watertown store mistakenly named as the one that sold Wednesday’s winning Powerball ticket still had a reason to celebrate as they sold a $1 million prize.

Overnight, the Massachusetts Lottery mistakenly announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown. On Thursday morning, officials announced that the $758.7 million winner had actually been sold in Chicopee, blaming human error for the mix-up. Massachusetts Lottery Director Michael Sweeney said he will personally apologize to the Watertown store owners.

Instead of pocketing $50,000 as compensation for selling the winning jackpot ticket, the 11-year store owners in Watertown will get $10,000 for selling a $1 million winner. Store employees said they are still happy that they won something in the Powerball. Store owner Sonny Singh said he plans to pay bills and maybe go on vacation with the money.

The new millionaire in Watertown has not been identified. The second $1 million ticket was also sold in Dorchester at Sandy’s Variety. The individual requested to remain anonymous.

