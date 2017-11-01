BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jamaica Plain that happened late Tuesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Parker Street, officers responded to the scene and found the victim in his late teens suffering from gun shot wounds.

Officials began CPR on the man but he died at the hospital, police said.

The Police Commissioner William Evans said there appeared to be an altercation between two groups.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene as they searched for evidence.

“We’re looking for witnesses; we’re going to look at the cameras and hopefully we find who is responsible,” Evans said. “We have a tragedy, a young individual deceased here, and we need the public to step up and help us here. We can’t have this happening in our city.”

Evans is urging anyone who witnessed the altercation to call police or use the anonymous tip line.

