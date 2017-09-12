‘We needed a lot of help quick’: Chelsea fire displaces 18 adults, 6 kids

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — Firefighters in Chelsea battled a blaze Tuesday morning that displaced two dozen people.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at 645 Broadway and was heaviest on the top floor of the 2 ½ story wood-framed building.

Firefighters safely got 18 adults and six children out of the home, but they say it was difficult to fight the flames.

Because the home is set back and off the road, Deputy Fire Chief John Quatieri says crews struggled to get situated.

“A lot people were commenting that they never knew this house even existed,” Quatieri said. “It’s pretty tucked away.”

Broadway was impassable between Cary and City Hall avenues as crews worked at the scene. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

No one was injured, but crews were greeted by heavy fire upon arrival.

“We needed more people right away,” Quatieri said. “We needed a lot of help quick.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Working fire 645 Broadway – 2nd Alarm. Broadway impassable between Cary Ave & City Hall Ave. Use alternate routes for St. Rose School. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) September 12, 2017

Officials urge people to avoid the area.

7’s John Cuoco is heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)