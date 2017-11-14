‘We will do this together’: Walmart cashier calms nervous man paying with change

(WHDH) — When a customer approached the checkout lines of a Mississippi Walmart to pay with change, a cashier helped calm the man as he nervously counted his coins.

Spring Herbison Bowlin said her trip to Walmart warmed her heart when she saw the gentleman in front of her pull out lots of change. The man was apologizing as he continued to pull out change to pay for his groceries.

Bowlin said, “He miscounts and starts to get flustered.”

As the apologizing continued, a Walmart cashier soothed the man’s nerves by counting the change together.

“His hands and voice are shaking,” Bowlin wrote in a Facebook post. “This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, ‘This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.’”

Once the man left with his purchases, Bowlin said she thanked the cashier for being patient with him.

“She shakes her head and replies, ‘You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.’”

