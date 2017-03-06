NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes have touched down in Missouri.

Storm Prediction Center meteorologist Ryan Jewell says the first tornado was reported around 7:20 p.m. Monday near Platte City, about 20 miles north of Kansas City.

Jewell says radar indications showed the twister continued northeast into Clinton County, toward the town of Lathrop, before it began to dissipate.

A short time later, another tornado touched down east of Kansas City in Jackson County, just south of Interstate 70. Jewell says the tornado hit near Grain Valley and moved east toward Oak Grove.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Earlier Monday, authorities reported a likely tornado downed trees and power lines in east-central Minnesota.

