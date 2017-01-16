Weather system packing snow, rain, ice on the way

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wintry weather system packing snow, rain and ice is expected to arrive Tuesday in New England.

Watch: Latest weather forecast

The system has pummeled Midwest and Plain states in recent days. It won’t pack as strong of a punch for us, but it could cause for slick travel Tuesday afternoon and into the evening commute.

Central and western Massachusetts are expected to see a mix of ice and snow. The main threat from the system will be icy roads as snow totals will likely stay under one inch in most areas.

Areas north of Route 2 in the Worcester Hills and Southern New Hampshire could see up to two inches. Boston and areas along the coast will see mostly rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

It’s important to prepare for a slow commute on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially in areas north and west of Route 128.

The wet weather is expected to conclude by mid-morning on Wednesday.

