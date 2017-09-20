Jose bringing strong wind, heavy rain to South Coast, Cape, Islands

(WHDH) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for the south coast, Cape Cod and the Islands as Jose, no longer a hurricane, tracks north toward Massachusetts. Despite the shift in the storm’s “cone of uncertainty” and strength, many weather-related concerns and dangers are in place for coastal locations.

As of Wednesday morning, Jose was located less than 160 miles from Nantucket and moving northeastward at 8 mph. Tuesday night, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to take the brunt of the storm as the remnants of Jose linger in the Atlantic.

The storm, which forecasters said would behave like a nor’easter, is bringing strong winds out of the northeast, heavy rain, dangerous surf and rip currents and rough sea conditions. Flooding and beach erosion is possible.

A wind advisory was issued for much of eastern Massachusetts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gusts are expected to reach up to 45 mph. Jose is still packing sustained of winds of 70 mph.

A coastal flood advisory was also put into effect from Hull to Plymouth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coast Guard officials stationed in the Northeast warned New Englanders to stay out of the water as 20-30 foot seas could pose life-threatening conditions for mariners.

Jose expected to run out of gas on Thursday, but strong winds will still impact the region. Isolated power outages are expected in some area. Ferry services have been canceled in some areas.

Wind Advisory in effect across eastern Mass. through midmorning into early evening. #7News pic.twitter.com/M8ybJhaNLz — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) September 20, 2017

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from Hull to Plymouth from 11AM through 3PM. #7News pic.twitter.com/vq5Pk9oQ0O — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) September 20, 2017

